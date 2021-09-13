“Our names are Leia and Norra. We are DMH and DSH. We came to the Taunton shelter, alone and sad, especially Leia (tortoiseshell). Shelter staff decided to place Norra with me, Norra being outgoing and playful. We are now the best of pals! We are now family and will not be separated. Are you looking to add to your family? We would be OK with a resident cat who would like to mentor us as we adjust to a new home. Leia is 3 months and Norra is close to 4 months old. An approved adoption application is required to bring us home. Please call the shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
