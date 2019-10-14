Leia is a beautiful domestic short-hair tortoiseshell female who is almost 2 years old. She loves naps, toys and cuddling and is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, microchipped and FiV/FeLV-negative. She looking for a loving family to call her own.
If you are interested in Leia or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
