“Our names are Leo and Loretta. We are DSH. We are a brother/sister team. Rescued together, we have not been apart. We play hard and rest hard together, bonded we are. It took us a little time to feel safe. It may take us some time again to feel safe in our adopted home. We love to play. Leo is the bigger one of us, Lorretta is more petite. And we are about 12 weeks old. Do not ask about just one of us, because we will not be separated. An approved adoption application is required. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
