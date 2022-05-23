Leo is a handsome, 10-years-young neutered male. He is a sweet boy who came to Nine Lives as an owner surrender. While living with his former owner he saw his vet on a regular basis. Leo loves lounging in his bed. He’s never lived with small children. Leo has tested negative for FIV/FeLV and is current with his vaccines. Nine Lives of Norton is open for adoptions on Saturdays by appointment only. Please call the shelter to schedule an appointment to meet Leo — you’ll be glad you did! Nine Lives is located at 84 Hill St. in Norton. We can be reached at 508-285-5159.