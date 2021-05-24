Lesley, 10 years old, and Patches, 9 years old, are a bonded pair who have lived together for a long time and who need to be adopted together. The adoption fee will be waived for the second cat. Lesley and Patches are affectionate cats who play and sleep together. They are both sweet girls who like petting, laps, and sleeping with their owner. Both have been vetted, and are in good health. Lesley and Patches would do best in a quiet home. They were surrendered when their owner passed away.
If you are interested in meeting or adopting Lesley and Patches, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.