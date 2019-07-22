Lilah is a gorgeous 2 1/2-year-old female looking for a new home. She arrived at our shelter very pregnant. Thankfully we had some private space at the time and one quiet Sunday afternoon she gave birth to five healthy babies. We moved her to a foster home as soon as one was available. All of the babies have been adopted and now it is Lilah’s turn. Lilah would do best as the only kitty in the home. She gets along fairly well with the other kitties at the shelter but sometimes she gets a little feisty with them. She loves people and is super-affectionate. Lilah has been fully vetted and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Please come meet Lilah and all of the other wonderful kitties at Nine Lives — you’ll be glad you did!
Adoption hours are Saturdays 11-2:00 or by appointment. Call 508-285-5159 or email ninelivesofnorton@yahoo.com.
