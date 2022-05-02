Pet of the week is Lilith, who is 14 years young and part Siamese. She is very petite and loves to talk to whoever will listen. Lilith lights up with happiness as soon as you come into the room. Our girl will be great company and a ray of sunshine in your home. She loves attention and demands to be petted. Lilith is a spayed female and up to date on all her vaccines. Please ignore her age as she has a clean bill of health and lots of energy and love to give.
If you are interested in Lilith or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, PineSol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh Vegetables, Timothy hay, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.