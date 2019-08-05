Lilo is a very friendly, talkative, spayed female who is about 7 years young. She had a family for five years. When they were unable to take Lilo with them, a family friend, and her mom, stepped in. All was going great until her newfound friend had to move, leaving Lilo behind. Lilo is such a people kitty. Her new mom felt the demands of her job kept her from giving Lilo the love, time, and attention this wonderful girl deserves. Lilo has been fully vetted, and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. Please come meet Lilo and all of the other wonderful kitties at Nine Lives — you’ll be glad you did!
Adoption hours are Saturdays 11-2 or by appointment. Call 508-285-5159 or email ninelivesofnorton@yahoo.com.
