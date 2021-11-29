“My name is Lily and I am a female DLH. My family is moving and I cannot go. I was adopted from the Taunton shelter as a young cat. Now I am 11 years old and I am again at the shelter. I am a sweet cat. I am hoping that I will have a home for the holidays and be with family again. I have a senior adoption fee. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.