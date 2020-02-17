“Hi my name is Ling Ling. I am a beautiful, 3- to 4-year-old old female boxer mix. I love long walks, action films and car rides. I also love long-lasting chews and a comfy dog bed. I love to learn. I know sit, stay, come, leave it, and paw. I am up to date on all my vaccines, spayed, heartworm-negative and microchipped. I would love to be the only dog; little dogs bark too much. Cats are OK but I want to be the center of your world! I will be the best dog fur-ever. Will you be my fur-ever home?”
If you are interested in Ling Ling or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.