Little Guy & Charlie

“Our names are Little Guy and Charlie. We were surrendered because the new landlord said no pets allowed. We are handsome seniors hoping to hang our hats at your house. Little Guy is 11 and Charlie is 14. It is difficult being a senior in a shelter setting, We try to comfort each other, Little Guy needs a lot of support. We both want our adoptive home to be our furever home and never again feel so scared, sad and confused. Are you looking for two senior gentlemen? We have a special adoption fee. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
