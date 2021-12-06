Ohhhh, what to say about our Loving Livvy Lady … She is sweet as pie and loves every two-legged one she meets. From big to small, she loves ‘em all! She is so easy to love and adore, that’s for sure. Livvy is 9 years young and she loves everyone to the fullest. She is the kind of lady that is all in from day one. From day one, it’s like she’s been in your life forever. There are no strangers in Livvy’s eyes. If you are lucky enough to take her home, you will never be alone again. It’s a guarantee that wherever you are, Livvy is right beside you.
She enjoys her daily walks and is great on leash. She’s the kind of lady that knows what she wants and where she wants to go, so if you are walking her one way and she wants to go another way…guess who wins?
Livvy also likes to make sure she is looking spiffy all the time. She truly enjoys being brushed and massaged; she will even roll over or move in the direction that she feels needs some sprucing up. She isn’t bothered at all with having her nails trimmed or even colored. OMG she is just a complete doll!
It doesn’t help her or her future adopters if we are not completely open with all we’ve learned from the layers we’ve peeled. Our Loving Livvy Lady has some strong fears and with that comes anxiety. She seeks out comfort from her humans in times like this. Livvy also dislikes being home alone. In her past, she was bounced around to different homes within the same family, tethered outside while her people were gone for the day so her abandonment issues are real and they are scary for her. However, in a foster home she did well with being home alone for up to two hours. So, she would do best with a stay-at-home parent or a retiree.
Stop by the Attleboro Animal Shelter, 27 Pond St., Seekonk, weekends from 11 to 3 and fall in love! More info, email AttleboroPets@hotmail.com.
