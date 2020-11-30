Lizzie is a gray-and-white senior lady in her early teens. She enjoys affection but is more likely to sit next to you than be a lap-sitter. She’s eligible for our senior-to-senior program — see our website for details. Lizzie would love a quiet home where she can observe her humans from a nice snuggly spot. Lizzie is friendly with other cats but doesn’t require a home with them. She’s content on her own or with mellow cats who are also content to just be quiet and sleepy, like she is.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
Given the current social restrictions due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be a longer one than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.