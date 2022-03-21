Our girls are a little shy right now because there is so much going on here at the shelter. They were used to a quiet home with window views of the outside world; now all they have is a view of the inside of the shelter. Both kitties are very sweet and love to be petted. They are longing to get back what they just lost a loving home. Lola and Lilith have been together since they were kittens and want to stay together. They are very mellow and will be great companions, just give them a soft chair and another view of the world and their wishes will be answered. Lilith and Lola ages are 10 and 14, both are spayed and up to date with all their vaccines. Stop by to take a look and fall in love.
If you are interested in them or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.