“My name is Lola Molly, and I am a female DLH tortoiseshell. I have diva potential! I just came back from the groomer and now have a stylish lion’s cut. I try to look regal, for that is how I feel. I am 13 years old and came to the Taunton shelter when my owner could no longer care for me. Shelter staff were told that I am a talker. Sometimes I follow behind talking, telling my story.
“Are you looking for a buddy? I know I am looking for a friend who will listen and welcome my stories. I have not lived with other pets, so I do not know how I will feel sharing space. I have a special adoption fee. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
