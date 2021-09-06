Lola is an Am Staff, about 7 years old. She may be 7, but she has the energy and enthusiasm of a young pup! We recommend a home with no cats, but she may be fine with another dog. We also recommend no toddlers. Lola is a strong girl, but walks well with the use of a martingale collar and harness and will make a great walking companion. She enjoys getting lots of love and attention. A home with a fenced yard would be ideal. We also recommend breed knowledge. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
