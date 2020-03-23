“I am an 8-year-old spayed Pomeranian and I am a special. I was born with bad knees. They do not hurt me, I just walk a little differently. I would love to sit in your lap and let you rub my belly for hours. I love car rides, walks, treats and naps, shopping trips and I’m good with dogs, cats and kids. I am up to date on all my vaccines, microchipped and my heartworm test was negative. Will you be my fur-ever home? Please?”
If you are interested in Lola or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
