“Hi. My name is Louise, I am a short-haired black and white female cat. I am up to date on my vaccines, spayed and looking for a loving home to call my own. I enjoy the company of other cats of the same sex, and have lived alongside dogs in the past. My ideal fur-ever home would be a quiet, laid back environment where I could lounge, take my occasional stroll, explore and look for a loving touch as well as share all the love and affection I have to give.”
If you are interested in Louise, or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of moist cat food, laundry soap, and 39-gallon trash bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.