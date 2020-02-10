“Our names are Lucas & Logan. We are male DMH. We are bonded brothers rescued from the outside. We love toys of all kind. A home with a gentle and tolerant cat(s), tolerant of the antics of play, would be good for us. A young cat with energy like ours would be fun! A family with kindness and patience, too. We are gentle kittens searching for a family. Are you that family? Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
