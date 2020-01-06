LUCIS is a handsome male Doberman, about 3 years old. He is a big strong boy, with a big heart to match.
We do recommend no toddlers, due to his size, enthusiasm and energy. Lucis needs someone who has breed knowledge, is dog-savvy and will work with him on training. One needs to walk him using a martingale and easy-walk harness, as he tends to pull when walking and is very strong.
He does not appear to be completely house-broken; and therefore, some house-training may be involved. We were told he is good with other dogs, and may like another dog as a companion and play mate. It takes Lucis some time to get used to new people, but once he feels safe and secure with you, he is a total "love bug." Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.