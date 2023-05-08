Lucky is a male 11 year old Pitbull mix who has not had the best life. Despite his rough past, Lucky remains a sweet and gentle old man who enjoys car rides, walks and a soft bed to sleep on. Lucky has been waiting patiently for his chance to find a forever home. He dreams of having a yard of his own. Despite his age, Lucky has a lot of love to give. He is a loyal companion who will always be there to provide comfort when you need it the most. His warm and affectionate personality is sure to win your heart. Lucky’s life has not been easy, but he is ready to start a new chapter with a family who will love him unconditionally. If you are looking for a faithful companion who will bring joy and companionship into your life, Lucky is the perfect match for you. Please call the shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfiinder.com