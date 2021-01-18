Lucky is a 5-year-old male pit mix who was surrendered to the Mansfield Animal Shelter with another dog when their owner passed away. Lucky is housebroken, up to date on shots and neutered. He is also heartworm- and Lyme-negative and microchipped. Lucky walks fairly well on a leash and is a happy and playful boy who generally likes other dogs. Because Lucky is a large, strong dog, he may not be right for a home with young children. If you are interested in Lucky, email: adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.