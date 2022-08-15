Lucy is about 10 months old and still kittenish. She was originally semi-feral, and although she is still shy, she has made good progress in socialization during the time she has been in a foster home. However, she will need a patient owner who will allow her time to adjust to a new environment. A fish pole toy and Friskies Party Mix treats would help to break the ice. In her foster home Lucy gets along with other cats, and she enjoys looking out windows and sunbathing. Lucy’s foster mom says that Lucy is an affectionate love-bug who can purr up a storm, but she can also swat and nibble when she plays, and she does not like to be picked up. Lucy needs a home where there are no dogs, and if there are children, only older teens. Lucy is not at the shelter; she is in a foster home. If you are interested in adopting Lucy, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.