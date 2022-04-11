Luda and Jada are 6-year-old black Lab siblings. We would like to keep them together and adopt them into the same home. They need a fenced yard and active family or person who will include them in lots of play time and walks. A harness and martingale collar is advised for walking. They could also benefit from some training. We do recommend no toddlers as Luda would be too strong and active for a small child. If you are looking for some fun-loving, happy and loving new “best friends” to make your life and home complete, come meet Luda and Jada! Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.