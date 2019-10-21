“Our names are Lulu and Lillian. We are female DSH. We are bonded sisters, rescued from the outside. We have been together through thick and thin! At first we were scared, but now we have found our purring voices and cannot stop! We realize that life inside is so much better than life outside. Here we have food, warmth and people to comfort us. Now we need the experience of having a family and a home, together! Lulu is black and white and Lillian is black like the night. We are hoping that our family will be patient as we adjust to being members of one. We are about 4 months old. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
