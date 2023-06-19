This cute, long-hair Chihuahua came to the shelter when her owners could no longer care for her. Lulu is an energetic and playful girl who is only one year old. She has lived with other dogs and older children. In her prior home, Lulu loved to sit next to her owners and receive pets. Although Lulu is a little nervous when she first meets you, it only takes a few seconds before she is jumping for joy that you have come to visit her. We would love to find Lulu an active family that can keep pace with her energy level. If you are interested in meeting Lulu, please email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org for an application or come to the shelter during visiting hours.