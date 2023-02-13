Mack is a sweet boy who loves to snuggle, and with winter well underway, Mack’s ability to double as a weighted blanket could not come at a better time. He enjoys cozying up to people and taking walks. This is not a typo… he’s a boy who knows what he likes. Mack is a gentleman in the car and on a leash. He’s fond of people and seems relatively disinterested in the other dogs at the shelter, but based on information from his previous family, we know Mack would do best as the only pet. Fast moving objects and sudden loud noises seem to startle him a bit, so a quieter home may work best for Mack. Mack takes treats gently, and knows some basic commands. He’s learning more at weekly Pit Class where he plans to graduate Magna Snacks Laude.
If you are interested in Mack or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels and old new papers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass at the shelter to help the animals in various ways.