Mack. Mack Daddy. Mac & Cheese. Macaroons.
For a dog with so many names and a brilliant personality, you’d think he’d have a home by now.
Mack is about 5 years old, and while he takes some time to warm up to people (especially men), once he does, he’s a loyal friend for life.
This playful nugget is a shelter favorite, and we can’t name a single volunteer who doesn’t light up when they see him.
Mack is somewhat fearful and slightly hesitant around novel situations. He would do best in a home with women, and needs to be the only pet. Because Mack can be easily frightened by loud noises and rapid movements, he would also do best in a home with older, dog-savvy kids.
Mack is a snuggler, and no one is allowed to tell him he’s not a lap dog. He loves going on walks, knows his basic commands, and has a smile that could melt a polar ice cap.
If you are in the market for a new cuddle partner, Mack has you covered.
If you are interested in Mack or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.