Mack is a handsome, 6-year-old pittie mix who was surrendered due to rental restrictions. Mack may have some scent hound in his bloodline, as he loves to stick his nose into everything! He walks well on leash and seems to be OK with other dogs. His prior home was quiet, and given his size and strength, we are looking for an experienced dog owner without young children. Mack is housebroken, fully vaccinated, and neutered.
If you are interested in Mack, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application. For other pets available at Mansfield Animal Shelter, see our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.
