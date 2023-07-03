Madison is a female mixed breed who is about 2 years old. This big and beautiful girl, with energy to spare, is looking for a home with an active person/family who enjoys all the same things she does — playing, going for walks, and snuggling. She absolutely loves running and playing with all the toys in the play yard and will smile from ear to ear when she has someone to play with. We recommend no toddlers, but older children should be fine. Madison already knows some basic commands and is eager to learn. A fenced yard would be ideal. A fun, happy, loving and faithful new “best friend”... what more could anyone ask for? Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com