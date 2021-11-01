Maggie (formerly Miss Nugget) is an adorable, 5-year-old bulldog mix who was originally brought to the shelter as a stray. She was adopted two years ago, but she was reluctantly returned when she showed signs of anxiety around young children. Maggie is timid at first but once she knows you she will love you deeply. She is not one to take long walks, preferring to cuddle up on a soft bed or blanket and watch TV with you. Because of her anxiety, we are seeking an experienced dog owner who is dedicated to positive reinforcement training to help her feel confident and to bring out the best in this sweetie. A quieter home with no children under 13 is also a must. Maggie is housebroken, spayed and up to date on her shots. If you are interested in meeting Maggie, please email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.
