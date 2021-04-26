Magic & Callie

“Our names are Magic and Callie. We are 10 year old DMH sisters. We are at the Taunton shelter because one of our owners passed and our other owner went into a nursing facility shortly after. We both are underweight, but our good appetites are helping us to put on some pounds. Magic has asthma, which gets triggered when she sees someone and gets excited. Callie is quiet. We need to be adopted together. A quiet home full of compassion and love will help us heal. We have a special adoption fee for an approved adoption application. Please call the shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
