“I am a devilishly handsome, neutered, male stripped tabby. I am a domestic short-hair who loves to play. I love action movies, catnip and things that go bump in the night. I am 1 1/2 years old, up to date on all my vaccines, my FeLV and FIV are negative, and I have a microchip. I like other cats and dogs are OK, too. I’m looking for a loving family to call my own. Will you be the love of my life?”
If you are interested in Magneto or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of dry and moist pate cat and kitten food, 39-gallon or larger trash bags, bleach, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass.
