Mandolin is a very inquisitive and mischievous 5-year-old domestic short hair female. She is extremely friendly and loves to be up high. She will climb up you if given the chance! Mandolin snubs her nose at canned cat food but absolutely loves treats and catnip. She is quite a character and full of spunk. Bird watching is one of her favorite pastimes. Mandolin is FIV-positive so she must be an only cat or be with other FIV-positive felines. She is FeLV-negative, spayed, microchipped and up to date with her vaccines. If you are interested in Mandolin or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
