Maple is a dainty, petite, inquisitive, feisty one-year-old female. She is an indoor cat who has never lived with dogs, children, or other cats. Maple needs a loving home with an experienced cat owner, where she can learn to trust and feel comfortable. Maple should be the only cat in the home. Because Maple can be unpredictable, she is not a good choice for a home with young children; only older teens would be suitable. Maple is current with vaccinations and spayed. To see other shelter pets and adoption information, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org