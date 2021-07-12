Meet Marge and Maggie. They are a bonded mother and daughter pair of Abyssinian guinea pigs. They prefer each other’s company to that of humans, but they are starting to learn that humans often give them some very tasty treats! Maggie is on the quieter side while Marge is chattier, especially when being held.
If you are interested in Marge, Maggie or another guinea pig or animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating any of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, laundry detergent, Pine-sol, paper towels, kitten chow and moist pat cat food. We also appreciate monetary donations in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals. We also accept any MA redeem￼able bottles and cans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.