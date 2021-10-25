This is our girl Marmalade who is very loving and full of energy. She loves to go for long walks and bonds very quickly with anyone who gives her time to see her true personality. When you show her leash, she will do a little dance in excitement knowing she is going on her walk. Marmalade will play like a puppy if you engage her to do so. Our girl is very good with her cleanliness in her kennel and is always so happy to see us in the mornings. She is very strong and powerful dog but is gentle as a lamb around all of us here at the North Attleboro shelter. Marmalade is 3, spayed and up to date with all her vaccines. Our girl was diagnosed with epilepsy a year ago and her seizures are very well controlled with medication. Please don’t let this stop you from coming to meet her, she is well worth the visit. Marmalade is just a big teddy bear waiting for someone to love her and give her a well-deserved forever home.
If you are interested in Marmalade or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: kitten and cat dry food, moist cat pate, paper towels, bleach, 39-gallon or larger trash bags, and fresh veggies.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
