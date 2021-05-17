Meet Marmalade. She is a 3-year-old spayed goofball of an Akita. She is an extremely charming sweetheart. Marmalade has a seizure disorder that is controlled with medication. She loves going for walks and has a lot of energy. She enjoys being brushed and munching on long-lasting chews. Marmalade is good with other dogs and children but please no cats. She is a great dog with special needs looking for a loving home. Do you have a place for her in your heart?
If you are interested in Marmalade or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com. Please note due to the current COVID-19 protocol, the shelter is only open by appointment. Please contact the shelter to set one up or get more info.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating any of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate. We are in great need of bleach. We also appreciate monetary donations in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals. We also accept any MA redeemable bottles and cans.
