Mars is a handsome domestic short-hair classic tabby. He is 4 months old, has his first set of shots, his FeLV\ FIV test was negative, and he is microchipped. Mars loves to cuddle, play with toys and explore. He prefers nature documentaries over action films. He is great with other cats and dogs are OK, too. Mars is looking for a loving home to spend his time playing and making you smile.
If you are interested in Mars or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The next rabies clinic is from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 21. Low-cost vaccines and microchipping will be available.
The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry and moist food, paper towels, laundry detergent, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottle, cans and glass; proceeds help animals in various ways.
