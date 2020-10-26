Mattie is a female Am-Staff/hound mix, about 1 year old. She seems to like everyone but we do recommend no toddlers. We also recommend breed knowledge. Mattie would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Mattie loves the play in the yard! A home with a fenced yard would be ideal. Mattie could benefit from training but will learn quickly. She enjoys going for walks and would be best suited for an active person/family who will include her in lots of walks/runs and play time. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.