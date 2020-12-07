Mattie is a female Am-Staff/hound mix, about 1 year old. She warms everyone’s hearts with her “smile” and tail wag. Mattie seems to like everyone. She has not been around small children, and we recommend no toddlers. We also recommend breed knowledge.
Mattie would prefer to be the only pet in the home. A home with a fenced yard would be ideal. Training is recommended, but Mattie will learn quickly. She enjoys going for walks and would be best suited for an active person/family who will include her in lots of walks/runs and play time.
Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
