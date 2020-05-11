Max is a male doberman, about 5 years old. He needs a home with someone who has DOBERMAN EXPERIENCE and will COMMIT to continue TRAINING. He is currently going through training and doing very well. His trainer will work with his new person/family. A structured environment in a home with no children, no cats and a fenced yard is recommended. We recommend an active person/couple. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
