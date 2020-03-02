Max is a male doberman, about 4 1/2 years old. He is a BIG bundle of love and energy from his head to his toes. He just came into the Taunton shelter and has already won the hearts of all the volunteers! We recommend an active person/family who will include him in lots of activities, walks and play time, and also someone with breed knowledge. Max is a strong guy -- and using a martingale collar and easy-walk harness is recommended. A fenced yard would be ideal. Max needs a home with NO cats but may be fine with another dog as a companion. We were told he is OK with older children. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
