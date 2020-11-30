“My name is May and I am a female DSH tortoiseshell. I’m cute, petite, and just a year old. I am not fond of the shelter house cats, so a home where I am the only princess is what suits me. I like people.
“An approved adoption application is needed to make an appointment to meet me. Please call the Taunton shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
