Meet McKenna. She is a beautiful, spayed 4-year-old domestic long-hair tortoiseshell. She is up to date on vaccines, her FIV\FeLV test was negative and she is microchipped. McKenna is looking for a quiet home where she can bask in the window and watch the birds. She loves her treats, and catnip is the best. She loves Hide-a-Holes. She loves cats; dogs are OK, too. No small children please. McKenna needs a home with patience, time and lots of love. She is painfully shy but in the right home she will be the Best Cat Ever.
If you are interested in McKenna or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or er email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
The next rabies clinic is from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 18. Low-cost vaccines and microchipping will be available. A Get Your Fix for cats only is set for Nov. 30. Spaying/neutering, vaccines, microchipping and flea/tick treatment are $65.
The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry and moist food, paper towels, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottle, cans and glass; proceeds help animals in various ways.
