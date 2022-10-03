Our pet of the week is Melody. She is a little shy pitbull but once she warms up she wants to please and needs lots of hugs and is a love bug. Our girl is 3 years old, just a baby. She loves car rides and long walks. She is not crazy about cats but is fine with other dogs. Melody was in a home with kids so she is fine around children. She is spayed and up to date with all her vaccines. Please come in for a visit.
If you are interested in Melody or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, hamster food, bedding, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.