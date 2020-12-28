“My name is Mia and I am a female DSH.My owner passed. When I was brought to the Taunton shelter, I was still scared. I am very sweet and just want someone to pay attention to me. Neighbors told the ACO that I am about a year old. I am petite, yet have a large and kind heart. An approved adoption application is required to make an appointment to meet me. Please call the shelter or email, ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
