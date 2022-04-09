The proposal to build 300 apartments at one of the area’s busiest crossroads is bound to generate a lot of discussion.
After all, traffic is already heavy at routes 152 and 106 at the North Attleboro-Plainville line. There are times when southbound traffic at the light on Route 152 can back up for a mile.
The impact on the school system, utilities, flooding and taxes will all be hot topics for months to come. Today, though, I’d like to take a lighter look at the location, which holds a special place in my family’s past.
Wednesday’s front-page story mentioned that the apartments would be built on a golf driving range, part of the Stix Fun Center. But long before the commercial boom that hit that area, that entire southwestern corner of the crossroads, from Route 106 to the start of the residential district, was a farm.
The Wilkins family owned and operated the farm, and their house was across Route 106. After World War II, they traded agriculture for aviation.
They were not alone. The war launched an aviation boom as thousands came home from battle with the ability to make, maintain or fly an airplane. Mansfield Municipal Airport, which opened in 1943 as a naval landing strip, was also a part of the boom.
Wilkins was not much of an airport, even compared to Mansfield. There was a grass runway stretched diagonally across the property to give pilots enough time to take off and land.
There were hangars, which remain today, buildings right on Kelley Boulevard with a mix businesses such as a hair salon, a body shop and a heating oil company.
And that was about it.
Wilkins was only about a mile from my boyhood home on Kelley Boulevard. One of the big thrills in those days was an occasional parachute event. Not only would it be fun to see colorful parachutists drift from the clouds to the grass-covered airstrip, but it meant a trip to the Snack Shack, where delicious fried clams and ice creams were served from the front windows.
Airports were a big thing in my family. As a young child, my dad watched the World War I film “Dawn Patrol,” starring Errol Flynn.
From that moment on, he was smitten with aviation.
“We’re going out for a Sunday drive,” Dad would say. That was an inexpensive way families back then spent leisure time together, and the Kirbys were no different.
Our Sunday drives would eventually wind up at an airport parking lot. Spotting an approaching plane hundreds of feet above us, Dad would be able to identify exactly what type of airplane it was, then grade the pilot on his landing.
I once found his old flight journal. His first lesson took place in September 1957 — just weeks before I was born — at Wilkins Airport.
There weren’t a whole lot of entries after that. Raising and supporting four kids didn’t allow him the resources to pursue his passion.
Eventually, kids become adults, giving parents a little more time and money to spend. Dad did just that, slowly getting the lessons, classroom instruction and flight time he needed.
It took 28 years, but he earned his pilot license, then bought a small plane.
By then, he was able to take his grandchildren up to see what he loved so much.
And that first lesson was right at Wilkins.