My name is Milo, and I am a male Tiger DMH. I was adopted from the shelter in 2017. Now close to 10 years old, I am back at the shelter. My owner moved and I could not go. I need a home where I will have time to feel safe, and a family who will have the patience to give me that time. I would do best in a quiet home, with a family who has had “cat experience” and understands that cats have difficulty with change and need time. I have a special adoption fee. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com