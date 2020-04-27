“My name is MiMi and I am a female DSH. Rescued from the outside, I was scared at first, for the shelter was not my home. I am doing better now. I am on the quiet side and look forward when someone stops by my cage to talk to me. My age is estimated at 3 to 5 years. I do not like the housecats, so a home as the only pet is what I need. I have a special adoption fee. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
